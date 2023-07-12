The following are health inspection reports by the Georgia Department of Public Health on swimming pools and tourist attractions around the county:
SWIMMING POOLS
SWIMMING POOLS
SPA @ CHATEAU ELAN RESISTANCE POOL
• 100 Rue Charlemagne, Braselton
• Inspection date: May 28
• 177 W Athens St., Winder
• Inspection date: May 26
• Violations: the pool deck and coping are in various stages of disrepair (uneven and crumbling) in several areas around the pool.
• 2069 Hwy 211 NW, Braselton
• Inspection date: May 25
• 50 Brad Akins Dr., Winder
• Inspection date: May 26
• 925 Hwy. 124, Braselton
•Inspection date: June 15
Violations: Daily chemical readings and safety checks are not complete.
• 2958 Braselton Crossing Ln., Braselton
• Inspection date: June 9
TOURIST ACCOMMODATIONS HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS & SUITES 95
• 2958 Braselton Crossing Ln., Braselton
• Inspection date: June 9
• Violations: Annual gas-fired equipment inspection not on file.
• 177 W Athens St., Athens
• Inspection date: June 15
Violations: Hand wash sink in kitchen observed w/ no soap, paper towels, and clogged drain; no sanitize step at 3 compartment sink; single service items stored on floor in kitchen.
• 925 Hwy. 124, Braselton
• Inspection date: June 15
