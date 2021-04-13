Barrow County continues to lag behind both the state and surrounding counties in COVID-19 vaccination rates, and local health leaders on Tuesday, April 13, urged county residents to take advantage of readily-available supply, become vaccinated and help create a “safer and healthier” community.
“In Georgia, we are behind. I don’t care how you calculate the numbers; we are still not where we need to be,” Susan Kristal, nurse manager for the Barrow County Health Department, told local businesspeople and government officials Tuesday during the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce’s monthly membership luncheon. Kristal and Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Barrow president Chad Hatfield urged local leaders to use their voice and influence to encourage more people in the community to become vaccinated.
“I think we’re at a point now where, if somebody wants a vaccine, there should no reason they can’t get it,” Hatfield said. “There’s plenty to go around, so there should be enough supply to meet demand.”
Georgia has continued to ramp up coronavirus vaccinations and late last month expanded eligibility to everyone age 16 and up, but the state still ranks at or near the bottom in the U.S. According to the state’s website, as of Tuesday afternoon, roughly 4.8 million vaccine doses had been administered in Georgia with 3.1 million people receiving at least one dose (30 percent). Only 17 percent (1.7 million) were considered fully vaccinated. There had been 192 million vaccine doses administered nationally as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) website.
In Barrow County, about 1,500 vaccine doses were administered in the past week, bringing the cumulative total to 20,753 as of Tuesday afternoon. Sixteen percent of county residents (12,480) had received at least one dose, but only 11 percent (8,610) were fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, according to the data, putting the county behind the state average in both categories. By comparison among neighboring counties, 33 percent of Oconee Countians had received at least one dose as of Tuesday and 24 percent there were fully vaccinated. The numbers for other neighboring counties were:
•Clarke County — 23 percent at least one dose, 17 percent fully vaccinated.
•Gwinnett County — 21 percent at least one dose, 13 percent fully vaccinated.
•Jackson County — 19 percent at least one dose, 14 percent fully vaccinated.
•Hall County — 19 percent at least one dose, 14 percent fully vaccinated.
“We have some vaccine hesitancy in Barrow County that we need to talk about,” Kristal said. “We need to up our game. We need more vaccine in people’s arms. There are people around you that you influence. Find them and talk to them (about the importance of being vaccinated). Find the pockets of people that need the information and think about ways to get it to them.”
The CDC and Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday called for a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine over concerns with “extremely rare” cases of blood clotting, and the Georgia Department of Public Health announced shortly thereafter it was abiding by that guidance. Officials with those federal agencies said they are studying six cases of reported severe blood clots and at least one death among the 6.8 million Americans who have received the J&J vaccine. There have been no reported clotting issues associated with the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccinations, which are continuing.
Kristal said she understands people’s desire to do thorough research on vaccines but stressed that they are overwhelmingly safe and the best means of protection against COVID-19, which has infected 31 million and killed some 560,000 Americans over the past 14 months.
“We have enough (available) vaccine in the community,” Kristal said, adding that those with questions about the vaccine or in need of one should contact the health department. “We have variants that are spreading, but we know our natural immunity is better with a vaccine. It makes us stronger and the virus has no place to live. We just want to encourage people to get the vaccine so we can at least be a community with 35 to 40 percent vaccinated, and right now we’re kind of at the bottom rung of that.
“Like you, I want my life closer back to the way it was before all of this, and there are more possibilities with that, the more people who are vaccinated.”
‘REMAIN VIGILANT AND DILIGENT’
Hatfield said Tuesday that the area case numbers continue to show marked improvement over the peak infection and hospitalization rates in January, when Northeast Georgia Health System was averaging 350 COVID-positive patients across its hospitals and other facilities daily.
Tuesday morning, the system had 37 patients who were COVID-positive — including just two at NGMC Barrow and only 11 at NGMC Braselton — with 22 more awaiting test results, and the positivity rate among those tested at NGHS facilities was hovering around 5 percent on a seven-day average, drastically lower than the post-Christmas surge that saw those percentages sit steadily in the mid-30s.
“It’s phenomenal improvement,” Hatfield said, though he added that people should not “let our guard down.” He said questions continue to linger over whether Georgia and other southern states can avoid recent case surges seen in northern states.
The DPH confirmed 20 new cases in coronavirus cases in Barrow County on Tuesday — again, far below the winter peak in daily averages, but the most in a day since March 11 when there were 23 new cases confirmed.
In all, 8,504 cases have been confirmed among county residents since the onset of the pandemic, and at least 127 Barrow Countians have died from COVID-19.
“We have to continue to remain vigilant and diligent in maintaining our distancing and wearing our masks when we’re out in public,” Hatfield said.
Tuesday’s “COVID-19 state of affairs presentation” also highlighted various community partnerships that have formed since the pandemic began and the recent mass vaccination events, where more than 1,100 Barrow County School System employees became fully vaccinated with assistance from health department and NGHS employees.
“COVID isn’t what brought us together, but COVID helped demonstrate what we all can do when we work together,” Hatfield said. “This really shows the fabric of what this community is made of. Let’s make sure we don’t leave anybody in Barrow County behind when it comes to vaccinations.
“If somebody needs a vaccination, let’s all make sure they have quick access to it.”
