Tenth District Congressman Jody Hice of Georgia is inviting high school students throughout the district to participate in the 2020 Congressional Art Competition.
Students in grades 9-12 may submit two-dimensional entries, such as paintings, drawings, photos, computer-generated art, collages and prints to his office for consideration.
The first-place entry will represent Georgia’s 10th District for one year in the United States Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., according to a news release.
“Each year, it’s my pleasure to host the Congressional Art Competition to highlight the phenomenal work of our talented students,” Hice said. “The first-place winner will have his or her artwork on display in our Nation’s capital and will receive round-trip plane tickets to attend a reception with other winning artists from across the country. I hope that high school students will take advantage of this extraordinary opportunity.”
To access the student release form and competition guidelines, go to Hice’s website. All entries must be original in concept and design and submitted to one of the congressman’s three district offices by 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 2.
Hice will host a district reception on April 25 at the Monroe-Walton Center for the Arts, where he will announce the winner and present awards for other top entries.
For questions regarding contest details, contact Mark Elliott at 478-457-0007 or Mark.Elliott@mail.house.gov.
