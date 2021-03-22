After echoing falsehoods about the 2020 elections in Georgia pushed by former President Donald Trump and many of his proponents over the last several months, U.S. Rep. Jody Hice announced Monday, March 22, that he will challenge incumbent Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for the office in next year’s Republican primary.
Hice, who is in his fourth term representing Georgia’s 10th Congressional District, which includes Barrow County, quickly gained Trump’s endorsement, as well as that of the congressman’s predecessor, Paul Broun.
“Free and fair elections are the foundation of our country,” Hice said in a two-paragraph statement announcing his bid. “What Brad Raffensperger did was create cracks in the integrity of our elections, which I wholeheartedly believe individuals took advantage of in 2020. …If elected, I will instill confidence in our election process by upholding the Georgia Constitution, enforcing meaningful reform and aggressively pursuing those who commit voter fraud.”
Trump, who lost his re-election bid in November to now-President Joe Biden, became the first Republican presidential candidate to lose Georgia since 1992, and the state also elected two Democratic senators in a Jan. 5 runoff, giving the party control of both chambers of Congress. Trump repeatedly has made baseless claims of rampant voter fraud that he and many of his allies say in part robbed him of re-election and has consistently berated Raffensperger — including for his refusal to “find” him enough votes to overturn the state’s election in his favor during a recorded phone call in early January that is now the subject of an investigation by the secretary of state’s office.
State and federal officials have repeatedly said there was no evidence of widespread wrongdoing that would have altered the outcome, and two recounts affirmed Biden’s narrow margin of victory of 11,779 votes in the state. Hice, in his announcement Monday, did not cite any specific examples for his claims against Raffensperger.
Hice drew attention a few hours before the pro-Trump insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, when he said in a since-deleted social media message that “This is our 1776 moment.” Hours after the attack, which killed five people, including a Capitol police officer, and injured more than 140, Hice introduced an objection on the House floor to the certification of Georgia’s Electoral College votes, an effort that failed when the measure failed to gain the endorsement of a senator. In the aftermath of the attack, Hice condemned the riots but has continued, without evidence, to charge rampant voter fraud in Georgia, signing on to a since-dismissed lawsuit by the attorney general of Texas to invalidated more than 5 million Georgia ballots.
In the wake of Hice’s decision to run for secretary of state, presumably opening up the 10th Congressional District seat, several Republicans have expressed interest in running for the office. The list includes state Rep. Houston Gaines, who is in his second term representing District 117, which includes a portion of eastern Barrow County.
David Belle Isle, who lost to Raffensperger in the 2018 GOP primary, also has launched another run for secretary of state. Raffensperger has said he will run for re-election.
