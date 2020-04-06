In response to Gov. Brian Kemp’s shelter-in-place order and an order closing Georgia's public schools through the end of the academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic, 10th District Congressman Jody Hice has announced that the 2020 Congressional Art Competition will be an online contest.
“Students may be home from school, but that won’t stop this year’s Congressional Art Competition,” Hice said in a news release. “As circumstances continue to change, we must adapt, and moving the contest to an online platform is a great way to highlight the work of our talented students while ensuring everyone’s health and safety.”
High school students in Georgia’s 10th Congressional District, which includes Barrow County, have until Monday, April 20, to submit a high-resolution photo of his or her artwork along with a signed student release form to Mark.Elliott@mail.house.gov.
The entries will be posted on the congressman’s Facebook page, and Georgia’s residents will vote for their favorite piece. The artwork receiving the most votes will represent the 10th District for one year in the United States Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
Go to Hice’s website to access the student release form and competition guidelines.
