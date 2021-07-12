Staffers from U.S. Rep. Jody Hice's office will be holding mobile office hours in Barrow County next week.
Staffers will be on hand from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 21, at the Barrow County Chamber of Commerce office, 6 Porter St., Winder, to meet with constituents about their concerns. It's one of three mobile office hour events Hice's office has scheduled across Georgia's 10th Congressional District next week. The congressman has regular offices in Monroe, Greensboro and Thomson.
Hice staff members will be available to meet with residents on an individual or family basis at the chamber office. Appointments are not required.
