The Barrow County Chamber of Commerce handed out awards at its 73rd annual awards meeting and banquet Feb. 29 at The Venue at Friendship Springs in Flowery Branch, with Bob Hill taking home the top award — the “Shining Star.”
Hill, a native of Winder, and a Winder-Barrow High School and University of Georgia graduate, is the owner of Hill’s Ace Hardware in Winder, which has been recognized as one of the company’s top stores several times. His son Alex now runs day-to-day operations at the store.
Hill is a former president of the chamber and also been president of the Winder Rotary Club, board chair of Winder First United Methodist Church and director of the Peoples Bank. He continues to volunteer with the Barrow County Cooperative Benevolent Ministries mobile food pantry.
Other award winners at the banquet included Ann Cronic (Ambassador of the Year), Debi Krause (Citizen of the Year), Mary Bryant (Community Service Award), Sally Brown (Distinguished Service Award), VanKirk Electric (Large Business of the Year) and Smokin’ Po Boys Barbecue (Small Business of the Year).
