A Barrow County native who is an education trailblazer will be the featured speaker at the spring membership dinner meeting of the Barrow County Historical Society set for Thursday, April 27.
Being held at The Wimberly Center for Community Development, 163 M.L.K. Jr. Drive in Winder, the occasion will welcome Mrs. Johnnie Lay Burks, who graduated from Glenwood Elementary and High School in 1958 as valedictorian and class president, to share how her family as well as her Glenwood and Barrow County experiences helped to shape the direction of her life which has touched so many across the area.
Mrs. Burks, who is from a family of educators, religious leaders, landowners and public servants, continued her education and life experiences at Clark College, now Clark Atlanta University, and became a teacher and counselor. She also pursued advanced degrees at the University of Georgia.
In 1966, Clarke County School District Superintendent Samuel W. Wood selected Mrs. Burks as the first educator of color to join the formerly all-white faculty at Chase Street Elementary School as a fifth-grade teacher.
In February, the Clarke County Board of Education voted to rename Chase Street Elementary as the Johnnie Lay Burks Elementary School to formally honor the trail she blazed in opening the door for educators and students of color to have access to quality basic education.
The dinner meeting, which begins with social time at 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. dinner buffet being catered by The Master's Table, will be in the banquet hall, formerly the school cafeteria. Dinner reservations are available for $12 per person by contacting the Barrow County Museum at 770-307-1183 by noon on April 24.
You can also pay for reservations and membership at the volunteer-manned Barrow County Museum, located in the historic jail at 74 W. Athens St., in Winder. The museum is generally open from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Annual membership in the Barrow County Historical Society is $10 per year or $100 for a lifetime membership.
In other historical society news, Train Day will be held Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Gainesville Midland #208 steam engine and caboose museum. The event was postponed from April 8 due to inclement weather. Other Train Days will be June 10 and Sept. 9.
Other save-the-date announcements include the Walkway of Honor additions dedication June 11 at 3 p.m. and Barrow County Museum's 30th-anniversary celebration on Nov. 5.
