Mrs. Johnnie Lay Burks

Mrs. Johnnie Burks is speaking at the Historical Society meeting April 27 to share how her family and her experiences at Glenwood and Barrow County have helped shape the direction of her remarkable life, which has touched so many across the area.

 Submitted photo

A Barrow County native who is an education trailblazer will be the featured speaker at the spring membership dinner meeting of the Barrow County Historical Society set for Thursday, April 27.

Being held at The Wimberly Center for Community Development, 163 M.L.K. Jr. Drive in Winder, the occasion will welcome Mrs. Johnnie Lay Burks, who graduated from Glenwood Elementary and High School in 1958 as valedictorian and class president, to share how her family as well as her Glenwood and Barrow County experiences helped to shape the direction of her life which has touched so many across the area.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.