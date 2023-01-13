Construction is underway for a Hobby Lobby, which is set to open in Bethlehem next month. The national craft and home décor retailer's new 55,000 square foot building is located at Carl Bethlehem, Road and Parkway Pointe Boulevard.
Hobby Lobby currently has 44 locations in Georgia. The Bethlehem location will bring about 35-50 jobs to the community paying $18.50 per hour for full-time and $13 per hour for part-time associates.
“Once you visit Hobby Lobby, you will see that we are very unique, offering the widest variety of merchandise in the craft and home decor market under one roof,” stated Kelly Black, assistant vice president of advertising “We’re tremendously excited about becoming a part of the Bethlehem community.”
Hobby Lobby has over 900 stores across the nation. Each store offers more than 70,000 crafting and home decor products including floral, fabric, needle art, custom framing, baskets, home accents, wearable art, arts and crafts, jewelry making, scrapbooking and paper crafting supplies. Store hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hobby Lobby stores are closed on Sunday.
Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc., a major Oklahoma City-based corporation began as Greco, a miniature picture frame company in 1970. When David Green moved his business from the family garage to a 300 square-foot retail space in 1972, Hobby Lobby was born. It is now the nation’s largest privately owned arts and crafts retailer.
