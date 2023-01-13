HobbyLobby-logo

Construction is underway for a Hobby Lobby, which is set to open in Bethlehem next month. The national craft and home décor retailer's new 55,000 square foot building is located at Carl Bethlehem, Road and Parkway Pointe Boulevard.

Hobby Lobby currently has 44 locations in Georgia. The Bethlehem location will bring about 35-50 jobs to the community paying $18.50 per hour for full-time and $13 per hour for part-time associates.

