Ninth District Opportunity, Inc. is offering home-cooling help for elderly and medically-homebound residents in Barrow, Banks, Clarke, Dawson, Elbert, Forsyth, Franklin, Habersham, Hall, Hart, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Rabun, Stephens, Towns, Union and White counties.
Households in which every member is age 65 and older or is medically homebound may apply for assistance with their energy bills beginning April 1. One-time payments of up to $400 will be made by check and will be issued to the home energy supplier. Eligibility for the program is based on the income of all household members, according to a Ninth District Opportunity news release.
When applying for assistance, the following is required:
•verification of age for everyone in the home.
•verification of all household income received within the past 30 days (check stubs, public assistance checks, unemployment checks, etc.).
•verification of Social Security numbers for everyone in the home.
•verification of citizenship (driver's license, state-issued ID, etc.).
•the most recent electric and heating bills.
All eligible applicants are asked to contact the Ninth District Opportunity scheduling system April 1 beginning at 12:01 a.m. by telephone at 855-636-3108, or go online to www.ndo.org/eap. Phone lines and the scheduling website will not be active until the opening date of the program. Appointments are required and will be scheduled until all funds are exhausted.
Additional information will be made available online at www.ndo.org.
The general public may apply for the assistance, if funds are still available, starting May 3.
Ninth District Opportunity is "an equal opportunity agency while providing services without regard to age, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, disability, national origin, or any other classification or category," according to the release.
