Global home and lifestyle products manufacturer Spring Mountain Center will locate its manufacturing and distribution headquarters in Barrow County, state officials announced Friday, Jan. 22, a move projected to bring more than 200 jobs to the community.
The company will invest $45 million in opening the headquarters and will become the first tenant at the county’s Park 53 industrial site at the intersection of highways 316 and 53. The park has sat vacant for more than a decade since the county purchased the property, but in the last couple of years the county has ramped up its efforts to attract businesses there, implementing infrastructure upgrades aimed at attracting prospective companies and establishing a separate economic development department, which has had bringing business to the park as one of its chief priorities.
“We are so pleased that Spring Mountain Center has chosen Barrow County for their next manufacturing facility in the U.S. It has been a pleasure working with their team over the past year, and we are very proud to have them as our first tenant in Park 53,” county economic development director Lisa Maloof said in a news release from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s office. “Spring Mountain Center will not only bring great jobs to our community, but they will also be another great member of our growing business community.”
“It’s a pleasure to welcome Spring Mountain Center to Georgia,” Kemp added. “I am confident the Peach State's readily available, skilled workforce and world-class logistics infrastructure will serve them well as they begin operations, and I look forward to the opportunities this facility will create for hardworking Georgians in Barrow County.”
Spring Mountain Center sells home and lifestyle products — including home furniture, plumbing fixtures and more — to customers across the world through their global distribution partners. Officials said their products have sold well at The Home Depot, Wayfair and other major retail outlets over the past decade. One of the company’s customers, Hansgrohe, maintains its U.S. headquarters and manufacturing facility in Alpharetta. Hansgrohe currently employs approximately 300 people in Georgia and has invested more than $50 million in its Forsyth County operation since 1996, according to the release.
The new facility in Winder will be 275,000 square feet, and the company will be hiring for positions on management, supervision, engineering and production, officials said. Anyone interested in job opportunities with the company is encouraged to continue checking for hiring updates at www.springmountaincenter.com/careers when the facility opens.
“On behalf of Spring Mountain Center, we’d like to thank Governor Kemp and the state and local community for the warm welcome into Barrow County, Georgia. They’ve shown tremendous support for our decision to set up our headquarters right in Barrow County, and every conversation has been centered around creating jobs for the highly skilled workforce in the area,” said Jie Xiang, CEO of Spring Mountain Center. “We’re not only looking to create a more robust domestic supply chain and hundreds of jobs, but also be as close to the end-consumer as possible to understand their needs and wants to continue innovating in the home furniture and plumbing fixture industry.”
Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) project manager Sandra Yang represented the Global Commerce Division on the project in partnership with Choose Barrow, Georgia EMC, and Georgia Quick Start, according to the release.
“Having just announced a record-setting pace in jobs and investments over the last six months, it is exciting to continue our momentum going into the new year. We are grateful to Spring Mountain Center for investing in our state and providing new jobs and opportunities for Georgians,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “With a diverse client base across North America, including our friends at Hansgrohe in Alpharetta, Spring Mountain Center will be able to utilize our extensive logistics network to better serve their customers. I also extend my thanks to our economic development partners in Barrow County for their support in this project.”
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.