More than 100 teenagers created the “cardboard city,” to demonstrate the effects of poverty and homelessness at the St. Matthew Catholic Church in Winder.
The teens started early Saturday, Nov. 2, and made shelters from cardboard boxes, tarps and tape.
Nine groups built separate shelters. Each group was made up of boys or girls, about 10 kids.
Scattered bursts of Spanish and English were common, along with laughter, as the teenagers struggled to put boxes together.
The groups were scattered around the church from the front entrance to the large green spaces around the church parking lot.
Lanchus Sexious, organizer of the event for the past 15 years, said it brings “awareness to homelessness by building homes, a city out of cardboard boxes, sleeping outside, panhandling, being without technology for the weekend, being served one hot meat a day and really stepping into the life of a homeless person.”
The teens spent two and a half to three hours creating their shelter. About lunchtime, each group got a 13-gallon trash bag with food — but not enough for the teens, Bridget Beaupre, the church youth minister for middle school, said.
The teens then had to negotiate to divide the food, give some fruit to a few and other fruit to others, maybe no fruit to some. That division was “very intentional,” Beaupre said.
The youth minister said she had grown up in the church. She had participated in the event as a teen and as one of the adults.
One youth, 19-year-old Evan Westman, said it was his third time. “I’m still not very good,” he said, taping down flaps of a box.
Westman attends Gwinnett Technical College, where he studies cybersecurity. He is a graduate of Archer High School in Gwinnett County.
Westman said Saturday night promised to be cold in the shelters, despite the tarps and boxes.
One teen, talking off the top of her head, estimated the group had about $600 worth of tape. Each group had four or five large rolls of tape.
One group of girls made a “roof” for its shelter, taping boxes together to cover the space. Other groups stretched tarps on the bottom and top of shelters. Some of the teens started with boxes on the ground and taped other boxes to them.
The group also had a drive for food — seeking 3,000 cans and $5,000, both goals that exceeded last year’s total, Beaupre said. Donations of money and food were collected at the church entrance.
Sexious said the group raised $3,000 and collected 1,200 cans of food Sunday morning. The food and money was donated to St. Vincent De Paul, the local organization “that caters to the underprivileged,” he said.
The event lasted until Sunday morning. The church Mass ended the event.
“We challenged the teens to step out of their comfort zones and have them understand that material blessings can be taken away quicker than given to us, and we should show gratitude each day. Our blessings come from God and it’s meant for helping our neighbor,” Sexious said.
