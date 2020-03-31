The Barrow County Health Department announced on its Facebook page last week that it has received numerous phone complaints against businesses, organizations and facilities not adhering to Gov. Brian Kemp's executive orders regarding the coronavirus pandemic.
Kemp on announced on March 23 a two-week statewide ban on all gatherings of more than 10 people unless they can assure spacing of at least six feet between people at all times. He also ordered the closing of bars and nightclubs across the state and gave the state public health department the authority to close all business and nonprofits — including churches — that do not abide by the regulations.
The department asks those who have a complaint about a site or business permitted by the health department to call the Barrow County Environmental Health Office at 770-307-3502.
All other complainants should go to www.gov.georgia.gov. Click on “Contact Us” and then click on “Constituent Services,” which will take complainants to a form to fill out.
They should include the following information in their report: Business name, address, county, telephone number and specific details for the complaint.
Barrow County Emergency Services also announced it has created a hotline for citizens to report violations. Citizens should call 770-868-1462 and leave a message with the date, time, location and type of violation that they observed.
ONLY CALL 911 FOR REAL EMERGENCIES
BCES also asks that people not call 911 to report violations, to ask what COVID-19 symptoms are, to ask for information on cases listed by DPH or for other information about COVID-19.
"(911) is for emergencies and we want to keep the lines open and available for those emergencies," officials said. "Let's all stay calm and work together through this event."
Anyone who believes they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or believes they may have been exposed to the virus is advised to contact their primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or any medical facility.
A statewide COVID-19 hotline is available at 844-442-2681.
Continue to check barrownewsjournal.com for the latest local and statewide updates.
