On Wednesday night at approximately 11:15 p.m., firefighters with Barrow County Emergency Services were dispatched to 31-A Parker Rd. in Auburn for a reported structure fire. “The 911 caller had advised that they had heard an explosion and saw smoke in the rear of the residence,” said Captain Scott Dakin, BCES public information officer.
Firefighters arrived on scene to find a small amount of fire burning at the rear of the home. Crews made entry in to the home to search for any residents and found light smoke conditions. They also found signs of an explosion that significantly damaged the home.
