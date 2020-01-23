Scott Martin will be the 2020 chairman of the Jackson County Industrial Authority. Clarence Bryant is the vice-chairman and David Lathem is the treasurer.
The officers were re-elected unanimously at the IDA meeting Jan. 17.
The Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce, which meets before the IDA, heard that a new company is coming to the county as a supplier of the SK America Battery plant. (See separate story.)
Scott also said the chamber is working with three new projects and a potential expansion of a current industry.
Chamber president and CEO Jim Shaw said the board of directors will meet at Jackson EMC Feb. 4 for a long-range planning meeting. David Aaker will speak at the chamber breakfast Feb. 5 and will facilitate the board’s planning meeting. He also will present a customer service seminar after the breakfast.
Shaw reported the chamber will seek a company to re-work its website and that should be launched by June.
A county fair is being discussed by the chamber’s tourism committee. It would be held around the county’s agriculture facility being build adjacent to the county’s fire training center. Anyone interested in that should call Mark Valentine at Tanger Outlets.
Dylan Thomas said Jackson County’s Capitol Day trip to the state legislature would be held in February or March.
