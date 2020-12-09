Early voting for the Jan. 5 runoff election begins Monday, Dec. 14, in Barrow County. Monday, Dec. 7, was the final day to register.
Voters will be deciding between candidates for both of Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats and a Georgia Public Service Commission seat.
Republican incumbent Sen. David Perdue is seeking a second term and is being challenged by Democrat Jon Ossoff. Perdue narrowly edged Ossoff in the Nov. 3 general election, but failed to get over the 50-percent-plus-one threshold required to avoid a runoff.
In the other race, Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler is seeking her first full term after being appointed to the seat last year and is being challenged by Democrat Raphael Warnock. Loeffler and Warnock were the top two vote-getters in the “jungle primary” special election, which featured more than 20 candidates on the same ballot in November.
A runoff election for the Georgia Public Service Commission race between Republican incumbent Lauren “Bubba” McDonald and Democratic challenger Daniel Blackman will also be on the ballot after the originally-scheduled December runoff for that race was postponed by a month to coincide with the Senate elections.
In-person advance voting will be held Dec. 14-31, Mondays through Fridays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the county elections office, 233 East Broad St., Winder. There will be no Saturday voting, and the elections office will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Dec. 24-25, and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1.
Voting on Jan. 5 will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the county’s eight precinct locations. Those are:
•Bethlehem Community Center, 750 Manger Ave., Bethlehem.
•Bethlehem Church (211 Campus), 1061 Old Thompson Mill Rd., Hoschton.
•Hmong New Hope Alliance Church, 1622 Union Grove Church Rd., Auburn.
•Covenant Life Sanctuary, 115 Patrick Mill Rd. SW, Winder.
•Barrow County Fire Station 1, 1625 Bethlehem Rd., Statham.
•First Baptist Church, 625 Jefferson Hwy., Winder.
•Winder Community Center, 113 East Athens St., Winder.
•The Church at Winder, 546 Treadwell Rd., Bethlehem.
To find your polling location, you can call the elections office at 770-307-3110, go to the county website or go to mvp.sos.ga.gov.
Barrow County is also currently accepting absentee ballot requests through 4 p.m. Dec. 31, though the Post Office will be closed on New Year’s Day.
Forms can be mailed to or turned in in-person at the elections office, emailed to mfranklin@barrowga.org or faxed to 770-307-1054.
Absentee ballots are due at the elections office by 7 p.m. Jan. 5.
Forms and additional information can be found at http://barrowga.org/departments/elections-registration-main.aspx.
