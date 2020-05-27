Class of 2020 graduates of Apalachee and Winder-Barrow high schools didn’t shy away from addressing the “elephant in the room” as they gave remarks in unprecedented virtual graduation ceremonies last week — unusual and historic circumstances brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.
Forced to finish out the final two months of the school year from home and with all extra-curricular activities canceled, the more than 800 graduates between the two schools missed out on many of the closing experiences all the senior classes prior to them had. But they still earned their diplomas and were able to celebrate with their families.
The Barrow County School System produced 15-minute virtual ceremonies that included student and principal speeches and were viewed by WBHS graduates on May 20 and AHS graduates on May 21. After the videos aired, faculty members at the schools delivered to diplomas to the graduates at their homes.
“To say that the circumstances we’ve all found ourselves in have been difficult and emotional is an understatement of grand proportions,” Barrow County schools superintendent Chris McMichael said in his pre-recorded speech to the graduates. “All of you have weathered the storm and risen to the challenge in a truly amazing way. You have all literally made history. No one will ever forget the class of 2020.”
Winder-Barrow High School principal Derrick Maxwell noted the virtual ceremonies would be “hopefully the last” of their kind and said they were in no way intended to replace the traditional ceremonies scheduled for July 29 at WBHS and July 30 at AHS if conditions from the pandemic improve by then.
Still, school officials wanted to make sure graduates were honored on their actual graduation day. Seniors who gave remarks in the video acknowledged a degree of sadness at the circumstances but were in agreement they would rise above the adversity.
“We missed out on (several traditional activities), and society empathizes with us,” WBHS graduate Spencer Smith said. “It does suck. But eventually we have to move on because we can’t let this virus define who we are. Ten years from now, I don’t want people to associate the class of 2020 with coronavirus at all. Rather, I want us to be perceived as an extremely adaptable and resilient group of individuals.
“If we can overcome this that no other class before us has experienced, we can become stronger. We can stand out.”
WBHS graduate Luke Garrett noted that his class had been through other unique circumstances, including a change in principals midway through their senior year, and that “nothing has ever been traditional for us.”
“There are no guidelines for what to do amid a global pandemic,” Garrett said. “We will get through this as we’ve gone through all the other changes that have come before us.”
Apalachee graduate Gloria L. Aquino-Mena observed that her class had been “born during a time of panic” in the months that followed the 9/11 terrorist attacks and was “graduating during a time of panic.”
“But that’s not going to stop us from aiming high and achieving our goals and dreams,” said Aquino-Mena, who invoked words from former President Barack Obama. “We did not come to fear the future. We came to shape it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.