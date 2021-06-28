Local residents will have a couple of opportunities in Barrow County Saturday, July 3, to view fireworks and take part in Independence Day festivities.
The City of Auburn will host its annual Independence Day celebration starting at 5 p.m. along 4th Avenue. The event will features family activities, food and other vendors, games, live music, a kids' zone, and fireworks at dark.
Also Saturday, Casto Trading Company will host the sixth annual "Star-Spangled Statham" event starting at 6 p.m. at its downtown Statham location, 1898 Railroad St. The event will include inflatables (with a small fee to use), live music and vendors. Fireworks will be set behind the Casto building at approximately 9:30 p.m. Organizers said the best viewing opportunities will be to the east of the building.
