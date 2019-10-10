As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation had still not released the identity of a body found floating in a Winder pond on Oct. 2 as it awaited complete results from its crime lab.
According to a statement issued Friday, Oct. 4, by GBI director Vic Reynolds, the body, a white male, was discovered in a pond near 2323 Booth Circle around 1:10 p.m. Oct. 2. The body appeared to have been in the water for several days, Reynolds said.
The body was sent to the GBI crime lab in Decatur, and identification and cause of death are pending until further testing is complete, Reynolds said. A GBI spokesperson said Oct. 8 the bureau was still awaiting completion of that testing.
Barrow County sheriff Jud Smith said Monday, Oct. 7, that while the GBI had not confirmed the identity, based on "identifiers," investigators believe it to the be the body of Andrew Nicholas House, 25, of Winder, who was reported missing Sept. 18 by his father.
House was last seen around 1:15 p.m. Sept. 16 near the gas station at the intersection of highways 211 and 82, according to a missing person bulletin posted to the sheriff's office Facebook page.
Preliminary testing results indicate that foul play "does not appear to be involved," in the death, Reynolds said.
The GBI, Barrow County Sheriff's Office and Barrow County Coroner's Office are continuing the investigation.
Anyone with any information can contact the Athens GBI Office at 706-552-2309.
Go to barrowjournal.com for updates.
