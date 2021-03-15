The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total of $80,000 in grants during its February meeting, including $10,000 to organizations serving Barrow County.
Grants included:
•$7,500 to Rainbow Children’s Home, a Dahlonega shelter for abused and neglected girls serving all counties in Jackson EMC’s service area, to help fund programs that go beyond the basics of food, clothing and shelter to provide services such as substance abuse treatment, independence and wellness training, and family reunification services.
•$2,500 to Spirit of Joy Food Pantry, located in Flowery Branch, which distributes food to those in need in Banks, Barrow, Hall and Jackson counties, to purchase food.
Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 200,223 participating cooperative members who have their monthly electric bills rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program. Their “spare change” has funded 1,609 grants to organizations and 396 grants to individuals, putting more than $16.4 million back into local communities since the program began in 2005, according to a news release.
Any individual or charitable organization in the 10 counties served by Jackson EMC (Clarke, Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe) may apply for a foundation grant by completing an application, available online at https://www.jacksonemc.com/foundation-apply or at local Jackson EMC offices.
Applicants do not need to be a member of Jackson EMC.
