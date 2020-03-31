As a result of growing community needs in response to the coronavirus health emergency, the Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors, in a called meeting Tuesday, March 31, awarded a $142,257 in special grants to area organizations.
The grants affecting Barrow County included:
•$10,000 to Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, in Athens, to help provide emergency food assistance in Banks, Barrow, Clarke, Franklin, Jackson, Madison and Oglethorpe counties.
•$8,857 to New Path 1010 to provide emergency food assistance to Barrow County seniors, Project Adam residential treatment program clients and students.
•$5,000 to Salvation Army – Gainesville to help provide emergency housing and food assistance in Banks, Barrow, Hall and Jackson counties.
•$2,500 to Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church Food Pantry to provide emergency food assistance in Barrow, Gwinnett and Hall counties.
Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 194,643 participating cooperative members who have their monthly electric bills rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program, according to a news release. Their “spare change” has funded 1,515 grants to organizations and 386 grants to individuals, putting more than $15.5 million back into local communities since the program began in 2005.
