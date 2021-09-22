The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded $112,173 in grants during its August meeting, including $25,000 to organizations serving Barrow County.
Grants included:
•$15,000 to St. Vincent de Paul Society of Flowery Branch, to help fund direct aid for housing assistance, including rent, mortgage and temporary housing for Barrow, Gwinnett and Hall county families in crisis.
•$10,000 to Wellroot Family Services (formerly United Methodist Children’s Home of North Georgia), in Gainesville, which provides financial assistance for foster care development, training, recruitment and community building throughout Jackson EMC’s service area, to help close the gap between the need in Northeast Georgia and the number of available homes.
Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 202,906 participating cooperative members who have their monthly electric bills rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program. Their “spare change” has funded 1,667 grants to organizations and 405 grants to individuals, putting more than $17 million back into local communities since the program began in 2005, according to a news release.
Any individual or charitable organization in the 10 counties served by Jackson EMC (Clarke, Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe) may apply for a foundation grant by completing an application, available online at https://www.jacksonemc.com/foundation-apply or at local Jackson EMC offices.
Applicants do not need to be a member of Jackson EMC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.