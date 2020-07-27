The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total $89,302 in grants during its July meeting, including $42,500 to organizations serving Barrow County.
Those donations included:
•$15,000 to Children’s Center for Hope and Healing, in Gainesville, to provide children in Barrow, Banks, Hall, Jackson and Lumpkin counties who have been sexually abused with therapy to reduce trauma symptoms such as nightmares, bed-wetting, anxiousness, depression, anger, fatigue and self-hatred, and to decrease their families’ sense of isolation, strengthen the family, assist with parent-child attachment and family functioning.
•$10,000 to United Methodist Children’s Home of North Georgia (Wellroot Family Services), in Gainesville, which provides financial assistance for foster care development, training, recruitment and community building throughout Jackson EMC’s service area, to help close the gap between the need in northeast Georgia and the number of available homes.
•$10,000 to YMCA of Georgia’s Piedmont, Inc., in Winder, for its “Pryme Tyme” program providing homework help, sports, arts and crafts to children from economically-disadvantaged families in Barrow, Gwinnett, Hall and Jackson counties.
•$7,500 to Bethel Haven, in Watkinsville, to support mental health services and therapeutic counseling sessions for distressed children, teens, adults and families in Banks, Barrow, Clarke, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Madison, and Oglethorpe counties.
Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 197,016 participating cooperative members who have their monthly electric bills rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program. Their “spare change” has funded 1,555 grants to organizations and 388 grants to individuals, putting more than $15.8 million back into local communities since the program began in 2005, according to a news release.
Any individual or charitable organization in the 10 counties served by Jackson EMC (Clarke, Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe) may apply for a foundation grant by completing an application, available online at https://www.jacksonemc.com/foundation-apply, or at local Jackson EMC offices. Applicants do not need to be a member of Jackson EMC.
