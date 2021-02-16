The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total of $155,648 in grants during its January meeting, including $45,000 to organizations serving Barrow County.
Grants included:
•$15,000 to Barrow County Habitat for Humanity, to purchase materials, such as drywall, insulation, plumbing, interior construction and an HVAC unit, that have not been donated for a house being built for a partner family.
•$15,000 to Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia, Inc., to help underserved girls in Barrow and Clarke counties participate in the Girl Scout Leadership Experience, which prepares girls with the skills and experiences they need to empower themselves for life.
•$15,000 to Mosaic Georgia, formerly known as Gwinnett Sexual Assault Center & Children’s Advocacy Center, based in Duluth, to provide assistance for its Children’s Advocacy Center program that includes family aftercare and counseling for clients in Barrow, Clarke, Gwinnett, Hall, and Jackson counties.
Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 199,599 participating cooperative members who have their monthly electric bills rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program. Their “spare change” has funded 1,602 grants to organizations and 396 grants to individuals, putting more than $16.4 million back into local communities since the program began in 2005, according to a news release.
Any individual or charitable organization in the 10 counties served by Jackson EMC (Clarke, Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe) may apply for a Foundation grant by completing an application, available online at https://www.jacksonemc.com/foundation-apply or at local Jackson EMC offices. Applicants do not need to be a member of Jackson EMC.
