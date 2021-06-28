The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total of $119,500 in grants during its June meeting, including $74,500 to organizations serving Barrow County.
Grant awards included:
•$20,000 to Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett, serving students and young adults with neuromuscular and developmental disabilities from Barrow, Gwinnett, Hall and Jackson counties, to renovate a building for its Young Adults Learning Life Skills (YALL) adult day program for individuals who have graduated from or aged out of the school program.
•$17,000 to Eagle Ranch, a 310-acre Flowery Branch campus serving northeast Georgia boys and girls in crisis, to help provide therapeutic counseling sessions for both children and families.
•$15,000 to The Tree House, a children’s advocacy center working to reduce child abuse in Banks, Barrow and Jackson counties, for the Family Services Supervised Visitation Program, which provides a neutral, child-friendly environment for visits between children in foster care and their parents, enabling them to maintain and enhance family bonds, as well as providing a safe and nurturing environment for their children when reunited.
•$10,000 to Athens Community Council on Aging, Inc., serving Barrow, Clarke, Jackson and Madison counties, for health care screenings and monitoring for families participating in the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren program, which supports grandparents who are primary caregivers for their grandchildren.
•$7,500 to Nuci’s Space, an Athens non-profit organization working to prevent suicide among musicians in Banks, Barrow, Clarke, Franklin, Hall, Jackson, Madison and Oglethorpe counties, for is counseling assistance program.
•$5,000 to Heirborn Servants, Inc., serving Barrow, Clarke, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson and Madison counties, to provide assistance with its Give Rides program, which partners with community groups, transitional housing organizations and ride-share companies to ensure survivors of human trafficking or domestic violence can get to therapy and employment.
Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 201,890 participating cooperative members who have their monthly electric bills rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program. Their “spare change” has funded 1,648 grants to organizations and 400 grants to individuals, putting more than $16.9 million back into local communities since the program began in 2005, according to a news release.
Any individual or charitable organization in the 10 counties served by Jackson EMC (Clarke, Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe) may apply for a Foundation grant by completing an application, available online at https://www.jacksonemc.com/foundation-apply or at local Jackson EMC offices.
Applicants do not need to be a member of Jackson EMC.
