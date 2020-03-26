The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total $77,500 in grants during its February meeting, including $37,500 to organizations serving Barrow County residents.
Those grants included:
•$15,000 to Boys and Girls Club of Winder-Barrow, for its Goals for Graduation program that uses goals for school attendance, homework completion and positive study habits to promote academic achievement in middle and high school-aged members.
•$15,000 to Eagle Ranch, a 310-acre Flowery Branch campus serving northeast Georgia boys and girls in crisis, to help provide therapeutic counseling sessions for both children and families.
•$5,000 to Heirborn Servants, serving Barrow, Clarke, Gwinnett, Jackson and Madison counties, to provide assistance with its Give Rides program, which partners with community groups, transitional housing organizations and rideshare companies to ensure survivors of human trafficking or domestic violence can get to therapy and employment.
•$2,500 to Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church Food Pantry, for its Food First Initiative, to purchase food from the Atlanta Community Food Bank to distribute to needy families in Barrow, Gwinnett and Hall counties.
Jackson EMC Foundation grants are made possible by the 194,643 participating cooperative members who have their monthly electric bills rounded to the next dollar amount through the Operation Round Up program. Their “spare change” has funded 1,484 grants to organizations and 386 grants to individuals, putting more than $15 million back into local communities since the program began in 2005, according to a news release.
Any individual or charitable organization in the 10 counties served by Jackson EMC (Clarke, Banks, Barrow, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison and Oglethorpe) may apply for a foundation grant by completing an application, available online at https://www.jacksonemc.com/foundation-apply or at local Jackson EMC offices. Applicants do not need to be a member of Jackson EMC.
