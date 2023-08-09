Winder Councilman Jimmy Terrell announced his bid for the mayor of Winder in the upcoming Nov. 7 municipal election.
Terrell released the following statement Tuesday morning:
At the urging of many citizens and business owners throughout our community, and after prayerful consideration, I have decided to seek the office of Mayor of Winder.
It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Ward 3 for the past six years. My experience in both city and county government gives me the solid foundation necessary to lead Winder.
The city needs proven leadership to take us to the next level.
Winder can become a major destination in the region. We have a rich history to showcase in our community events and civic activities. My vision is to see a bustling downtown with busy sidewalks every day, and on weekends our parks and playgrounds filled with citizens and visitors.
I believe city government should be responsive to the needs of our citizens and the local business community. We need to strive to provide services at the lowest possible cost and lower the tax burden on everyone.
We need to mend our working relationships with the other municipalities and with Barrow County.
We can achieve cooperative working relationships through effective communication and by finding common ground on issues. Working together with our citizens, business owners, and other local governments is an essential element for a prosperous Winder.
I will work to make Winder the best place to live, work, play, and raise a family.
I appreciate your vote on November 7th.
