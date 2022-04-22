A Jackson County Superior Court Judge has denied an effort by a Bethlehem city councilman to block The Barrow News-Journal from publishing his name.
Bethlehem council member Scott Morgan filed a lawsuit against the newspaper over a story about his involvement in a dispute with a neighbor over allegations of city code violations. His lawyer, Kenneth Lewis, subsequently demanded the newspaper remove the story, claiming Morgan wasn't a public figure and had been libeled.
When the newspaper refused, Lewis filed suit on Morgan's behalf asking the court to prevent the newspaper from publishing Morgan's name in future stories and to remove all stories that included his name.
But Superior Court Judge Wayne McClocklin ruled in the newspaper's favor, saying Morgan had "failed to establish the suffering of irreparable harm sufficient to outweigh the Court's concerns for Defendent's rights under the First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States."
Newspaper co-owner and co-publisher Mike Buffington applauded the decision.
"The legal doctrine forbidding Prior Restraint is settled law in this country — governments cannot censor what is published in the press," Buffington said. "The most famous case is the Pentagon Papers and the lawsuit against the Washington Post in 1971. In that case, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the government could not prevent the documents from being published because that would amount to government censorship. In Morgan's suit asking that we not publish a public official's name would have gone against every basic principal of the First Amendment — Scott Morgan is a public official and we have both the right and duty to publish his name from reporting on public meetings and from public documents."
Buffington said that Morgan had initiated the newspaper's coverage of the April 5 meeting, sending an email asking that the Bethlehem City Council meeting be covered by a reporter.
At that meeting, the council refused to back Morgan's claim that his neighbors had violated city codes, voting 3-1 to drop the matter. The dispute had been an issue before several previous Bethlehem council meetings as well.
Morgan also claimed he was defamed because the newspaper quoted comments from the April 5 meeting made by Morgan's neighbors who disputed his claim of code violations.
"Anything said in a public meeting or in public documents can be quoted and published," Buffington said. "Mr. Morgan initiated a public conversation about his neighbors' alleged code violations and his neighbors showed up at the April meeting to tell their side of the story. We quoted both sides, which is what newspapers do. The fact that Mr. Morgan didn't like what his neighbors said about him doesn't mean he was defamed, or that the newspaper shouldn't have published his neighbors' comments. Mr. Morgan doesn't get to dictate what we write or who we quote in our news stories."
