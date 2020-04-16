The Barrow County Courthouse on Barrow Park Drive in Winder is closed to the public until Monday after a sheriff's deputy assigned there recently tested positive for COVID-19.
The courthouse, which has been closed since Wednesday, is being cleaned by a professional vendor out of an "abundance of caution," county manager Mike Renshaw said Thursday morning.
The deputy had not been at the courthouse for 12 days prior to testing positive, Renshaw said. But, he added, when Sheriff Jud Smith was advised of the diagnosis, he consulted with Renshaw and Chief Superior Court Judge Joseph Booth and the decision was made to close the courthouse for cleaning out of caution.
Smith could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday morning.
