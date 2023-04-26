The City of Winder is hosting its first annual Jug Tavern Fiesta on May 5 from 6-9 p.m.
The fiesta will celebrate Latin cultures with food trucks, margaritas, a live band and much more.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The City of Winder is hosting its first annual Jug Tavern Fiesta on May 5 from 6-9 p.m.
The fiesta will celebrate Latin cultures with food trucks, margaritas, a live band and much more.
The entire family is welcome to enjoy activities like a mobile game truck, free fall jump, mechanical bull, inflatables and more.
A Braves watch party will also be available for fans to game in its entirety on giant big screen.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.