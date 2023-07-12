The following are library happenings coming up this month at local public libraries around the county:
AUBURN
End of Summer Reading Foam Party — Friday, July 14, 4- 5 p.m. at Whistlestop Shops, located at 1369 4th Ave, Auburn.
Crafternoon — Saturday, July 15, 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. Monthly on the third Saturday drop in and make a free craft. Supplied provided. Ages 3 and up with a caregiver.
Crochet/Knit Club — Monday, July 17, 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Weekly on Monday
Teen Monday Funday— Monday, July 17, - 6 p.m. Weekly on Monday. From game nights to crafts, to Anime Club to trivia, join every week for something fun just for teens! Grades 6-12 welcome.
Sevita hiring event — Tuesday, July 18, 11 a.m. — 2 p.m.
Crime After Crime Book Club — Thursday, July 20, 6- 7 p.m. Monthly on the third Thursday. Whether you’re casually interested in true crime or a completely obsessed “murderhead”- all are welcome.
Between the Pages Book Club — Tuesday, July 25, 2 — 3 p.m. Monthly on the last Tuesday. This book club is back by popular demand. Read any book by the author of the month or on topic and discuss.
Red Cross Blood Drive — Thursday, July 27, 2 — 6 p.m. Be a hero — donate blood and help save lives.
STATHAM
TikTok Teens — Thursday, July 13, 2- 3 p.m. Every two weeks on Thursday. Calling all teens — come and teach adults how to TikTok.
Toddler Time — Monday, July 17, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m. Weekly on Monday. Join weekly for an interactive time between parent and child complete with rhymes, songs, books and bubbles geared for children birth through age 2 with a caregiver.
Movie Matinee — Tuesday, July 18, 1-2 p.m. Every two weeks on Tuesday. Join for a movie matinee suitable for kids. Popcorn is provided, bring your own drink.
Ready to Read Pre-K Storytime — Wednesday, July 19, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m. Weekly on Wednesday. Join Ms. Ashley for a morning of songs, rhymes, stories and fun. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver.
Adult pressed flower lanterns — Thursday, July 20, 4-5 p.m. Adults are invited to make a beautiful pressed flower lantern.
Teen/tween Video Game Day — Friday, July 21, 1-3 p.m. Nintendo Switch will be up on the big screen for some video game fun.
Yarn & Thread Meetup — Tuesday, July 25, 1 p.m. Monthly on the last Tuesday. Join us for any type of yarn or thread project, share ideas and admire each other’s handiwork. Some beginner needlework kits are available for those who would like to learn.
WINDER
Teen: Summer Hangout — Thursday, July 13, 4 — 5 p.m. To end summer reading programming properly, a Summer Hang Out with outdoor games and activities will be held. Teen summer activities are for ages 12-18, while supplies last.
Reads & Deeds Service Project Day — Monday, July 17, 1-3 p.m. A service project at Adventure Bags. Visit https://adventurebags.org/ For more information contact jsimpson@prlib.org or see the Reads and Deeds event post. Adult participants only.
Lapsit Storytime — Tuesday, July 18, 10:30 — 11:00 a.m. Weekly. Join Miss Beth for stories, songs, fingerplays and movement. Ages Birth — 2 with a caregiver. Siblings are welcome.
All Together Now End of Summer Party — Wednesday, July 19, 11 a.m. — 12 p.m. Join library staff as they say goodbye to summer with crafts, games and snacks. All ages with a caregiver, while supplies last.
Ready to Read Storytime — Thursday, July 20, 10:30 — 11:00 a.m. Weekly. Join Miss Beth for stories, songs, fingerplays and movement. Ages 3-5 with a caregiver. Siblings are welcome.
LEGO Club — Saturday, July 22, 11 a.m. — 12 p.m. Monthly on the fourth Saturday. Tons of LEGO and DUPLO’s available, bring a friend and have some fun. All ages. For kids under 12, a caregiver must stay with child.
Red Cross Blood Drive — Wednesday, July 26, 11 a.m. — 3 p.m. Give blood and save a life. Remember to eat iron-rich food, drink plenty of water, and sleep well before and after you donate. Donors will receive a free Shark Week t-shirt. Schedule an appointment using the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org, and enter WinderPL sponsor keyword or call 1-800-RED CROSS. Save 15 minutes and complete your Rapid Pass. Photo identification is required.
