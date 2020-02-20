Keep Barrow Beautiful received a 2019/2020 Governor’s Circle Award for its “outstanding achievements in community beautification and environmental sustainability” recently.
The award, presented by the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation during its 2019 Awards Luncheon in Atlanta, recognizes exemplary performance in litter reduction, waste minimization and community greening, according to a news release.
To qualify for the Governor’s Circle Award, affiliates must be in good standing with Keep America Beautiful, the national nonprofit that oversees state and local programming. Requirements include conducting an annual litter index, calculating the affiliate’s cost/benefit ratio, and engaging volunteers in taking greater responsibility for their community spaces. Additionally, the affiliate must be an active member of the Georgia network.
“We believe that everyone deserves to live in a clean, green and beautiful environment,” said Natalie Johnston-Russell, executive director of the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation. “The recipients of this award have proven themselves to be dedicated to that cause, and we’re thankful for the work they do every day to move our mission forward across Georgia.”
Keep Barrow Beautiful is currently seeking volunteers and has a Great American Cleanup event March 27-28. For more information, email Danielle Austin at daustin@barrowga.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.