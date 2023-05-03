Keep Barrow Beautiful is hosting the Great American Cleanup Saturday, June 10, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Victor Lord Park.
Items to be taken include documents for shredding, electronics, flat panel TVs, appliances (no FREON), scrap metals, motor oil, eyeglasses, standard racing, tractor or tractor trailer tires (limit four per vehicle, no rims, no business tire disposal, personal only).
