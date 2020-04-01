Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday, April 1, he will issue a statewide shelter-in-place order later this week and close all public K-12 schools for the remainder of the academic year in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Kemp is expected to release more details of the order Thursday and it would take effect Friday, April 3, and run through April 13.
“I know that you’re tired of this,” Kemp said in a press conference, addressing citizens. “I know you want to return to business as usual. But we must first overcome the obstacles that we have in our path.”
The decision comes as Kemp has faced a growing amount of calls from public health officials, local governments around the state and political leaders from both major parties to take stronger statewide action than his previous orders that prohibited most public gatherings, closed bars and urged “medically fragile” people to stay home.
Kemp said new “game-changing” models and predictions about the virus’ spread in Georgia had swayed him. The state’s number of confirmed cases had ballooned to 4,638 as of noon Wednesday and the death toll had grown to 139 — up from 4,117 confirmed cases and 125 deaths at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Kemp had deferred to local governments to take more stringent action if they desired, but in the absence of more aggressive statewide measures, local governments have passed uneven sets of restrictions.
Barrow County, on Monday, March 30, issued a stay-at-home order, following stay-at-home orders issued by the City of Auburn and Town of Braselton of Friday, March 27. The Statham City Council and Bethlehem Town Council also approved stay-at-home orders Wednesday, but the Winder City Council voted not to do so Tuesday, March 31, opting to keep its current emergency measures in place.
Kemp said the order to close schools to in-person instruction for the remainder of the year would be signed immediately.
Barrow County School System spokesperson Shenley Rountree said county school officials would be “working with the Georgia Department of Education to address the logistical issues created by this necessary action.”
“As final decisions are made, we will share that information with our families,” Rountree said.
The district is referring people to its website at barrow.k12.ga.us for its latest updates related to the pandemic.
Continue to check barrownewsjournal.com for the latest local and statewide updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.