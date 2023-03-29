This year's 2023 Exceptional Adult Georgian in Literacy Education (EAGLE) winner is Kayla Hill, 31, from Lanier Technical College (LTC).
After enduring multiple family and personal tragedies throughout her life, Hill struggled with addiction. She discovered the LTC Adult Education program while in the Barrow County Detention Center. Within a few months, she earned her High School Equivalency (HSE) diploma and was released from jail three hours after passing her last test.
Kayla began a welding class and fell in love her first day. She is continuing her studies at LTC’s Welding and Joining program. “Thanks to the support I have been given, I now have a life that I am proud of,” said Hill.
As the state EAGLE winner, Hill will receive a full two-year scholarship to the technical college of her choice.
"I was her teacher at the jail, and I'm so proud of how far she's come in the last year," said Sally Brown, executive director Adult Literacy Barrow. " She's sober, attending Lanier Tech for welding, has her drivers license and a car, she's mentoring other people in recovery, and now she's been recognized as the top adult education student in the state. Pretty awesome."
Hill credits Brown for the turnaround she made while in jail in 2021. "She will go to any lengths if she sees you trying," said Hill, adding that Brown offered to provide transportation so that she wouldn’t give up on attending her recovery classes and furthering her education.
For the first time in her life, Hill said, " I finally had people believing in me, so I could believe in myself."
Launched in 1993, the Dinah Culbreath Wayne EAGLE program recognizes and honors students from throughout the state who have demonstrated exceptional achievement in Adult Education classes. Adult Education programs hold local competitions and select one representative as an EAGLE delegate who then moves on to compete at the regional and state level. The 2023 EAGLE Delegate finalists were:
• Danyale Williams, Atlanta Technical College (First Runner Up and Recipient of $1,000)
• Daniel Lewis, Atlanta Public Schools
• Bethany Merck, Central Georgia Technical College
• Ada Andrade, Gwinnett Technical College
• Manuel Torres, Southeastern Technical College
• Tiffany Hooten, Southern Crescent Technical College
• Brooke Cochran, Wiregrass Georgia Technical College
