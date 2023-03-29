This year's 2023 Exceptional Adult Georgian in Literacy Education (EAGLE) winner is Kayla Hill, 31, from Lanier Technical College (LTC).

After enduring multiple family and personal tragedies throughout her life, Hill struggled with addiction. She discovered the LTC Adult Education program while in the Barrow County Detention Center. Within a few months, she earned her High School Equivalency (HSE) diploma and was released from jail three hours after passing her last test. 

