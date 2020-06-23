A large mixed-use development is being proposed off Highway 211 in the Braselton-Hoschton area of Barrow County and is set to go before a state review process.
The proposed project, “Stone Tract” would include 312 apartments, 158 townhomes and 37,500 square feet of commercial space at 103 Lec Stone Rd., just northwest of the Highway 211/Freeman Johnson Road junction and a couple miles south of Interstate 85, according to a Developments of Regional Impact filing by the county June 9.
Southern Real Estate Holdings, LLC, of Buford is listed as the developer.
The proposed project must undergo a DRI study because it exceeds unit and square footage thresholds outlined by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. Local governments are required to submit any development projects that meet or exceed those thresholds to their regional development center (RDC) for review.
The review typically takes no more than 30 calendar days to complete. Once there is a finding, the project, which would require a rezoning of the land would then come before the county’s planning commission. The planning commission’s recommendation would then go to the county board of commissioners.
If given the greenlight, the project is expected to take four to six years to complete, according to the filing.
