Barrow County-based nonprofit Leftover Pets, Inc. will provide free vaccinations for area pets through a national initiative, leaders have announced. The vaccines are made possible through Petco Love's new initiative, which is providing 1 million free pet vaccines to its existing animal welfare partners, including Leftover Pets, for families in need, according to a news release.
Parvovirus and distemper in dogs, and panleukopenia in cats, are some of the most prevalent deadly diseases impacting pets that are preventable with a simple vaccine, leaders said. An estimated 30% of pet parents do not take their pet to a veterinarian annually for preventative care, according to the release, and the goal of the initiative is to “make pet vaccines free and accessible in an effort to ensure the health and wellness of our beloved pets.”
Leftover Pets aims to vaccinate 400 pets through the effort, leaders said. Vaccinations will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, and the organization is offering them as part of its spay/neuter package through Nov. 30, while supplies last.
Vaccines distributed through the Petco Love initiative will be the DAPPv Canine and HCP Feline vaccines. Leftover Pets, Inc. always provides a rabies vaccination at no charge with spay/neuter for any dog or cat 12 weeks of age or older. Microchip with free lifetime registration is available at the time of spay/neuter for $15.
“Thanks to Petco Love, we can offer these important vaccines at no cost to pet owners,” said Susan Thompson, co-founder and chief administrative officer of Leftover Pets. “We urge community members to take advantage of this free resource to ensure the health and wellness of our community’s pets.”
“It is heartbreaking when any pet suffers or dies from a disease that could have been prevented. It is further exacerbated when unvaccinated pets come into busy shelter kennels, where these deadly diseases can spread quickly, resulting in multiple deaths, skyrocketing expenses, and hindering saving pet lives,” added Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “By creating greater awareness and making this crucial preventative care more accessible to pets not currently receiving these lifesaving vaccines, we can prevent the dangerous spread of disease.”
For more information about vaccine distribution, contact Leftover Pets, Inc. at 770-307-3499 or clinic@leftoverpets.org. To learn more about Petco Love’s lifesaving impact, visit PetcoLove.org.
