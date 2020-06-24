The Auburn, Statham and Winder public libraries have now reopened to in-person services after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The libraries are operating under reduced hours, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and closed on weekends.
Online ordering and porch pick-up is available at each location.
Patrons are reminded that all items returned to the library will be quarantined for 72 hours before being checked in and put back into circulation.
At the Statham Library, passports will be accepted during all open hours and appointments are now recommended. Call 770-725-4785 to make an appointment or for any other questions or concerns.
Check out the libraries' website at prlib.org, or go to their Facebook pages for the latest information about the libraries and summer reading programs for all ages.
The Auburn Library is located at 24 5th St. The Statham Library is located at 1928 Railroad St. The Winder Library is located at 189 Bellview St.
