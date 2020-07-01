The Piedmont Regional Library System has announced new operating hours for each of its library branches, including those in Barrow County, effective Monday, July 6.
Under the new hours, the Auburn, Statham and Winder public libraries will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. The libraries will remain closed on Sundays.
"Our goal is to consistently keep these hours until at least the end of the year," system director Beth McIntyre said. "Of course, we continue to monitor COVID-19 cases and follow the governor's orders, so plans may change."
Book deposits can also be made at Bethlehem City Hall, 750 Manger Ave., from noon to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and Carl City Hall, 1690 Carl-Bethlehem Rd., Auburn, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays.
For more information, go to prlib.org or visit each of the libraries' Facebook pages.
