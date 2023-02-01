The following events are coming up this week at public libraries around Barrow County:
AUBURN
• Lego Club - Saturday, Feb. 4 at 1-2 p.m.Make creations to go on display at the library. Ages 4 and up with caregiver.
• Crochet/Knit Club - Mon. Feb. 6, 11 a.m. -1 p.m.
• Ready to Read Pre-K Storytime - Monday, Feb. 6, 11 a.m. -12 p.m. Ms. Annie uses stories, rhymes and songs to entertain and teach early literacy concepts. Ages 2 and up with caregiver.
• Teen Monday Fundays - Monday, Feb. 6, 5-6 p.m. Fun created especially for teens every Monday night, including game nights, crafts, Anime Club and trivia. Ages 12-19.
• Lapsit Storytime -Wednesday, Feb. 8, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Designed for ages birth to 2, this storytime introduces Auburn's littlest patrons to board books and sensory toys as well as rhymes and songs.
Auburn Public Library is located at 24 5th Street, Auburn.
STATHAM
• Toddler Time - Monday, Feb. 6 10:30-11 a.m. Come join Ms.Ashley for a very special rhythms, rhymes, and repetition lapsit storytime for babies aged birth - 24 months.
• Ready To Read PreK Storytime - Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 10:30-11:30 a.m.
• Join Ms. Ashley in the new kids area of the library for a fun time full of books, music, movement, crafts and sometimes bubbles.
Statham Public Library is located at 1928 Railroad St., Statham.
WINDER
• Ready to Read Story time - Thursday, Feb. 2 10:30-11 a.m.. Join Miss Beth for stories, songs, finger-plays and movement. Ages 3-5 with a caregiver. Siblings welcome.
• Teen Craft Club-Cake-apalooza - Thursday, Feb. 2 4-5 p.m.
• Will you be our valentine? Come make cake pops at the library with us because cake is the best Valentine's gift.
• Free Play Friday - Friday, Feb. 3, 10-11 a.m.
• Designed for caregivers and their kids to interact in play. Join us for a very short story time and educational free play for the remaining time. For ages 9 month-5 years with a caregiver.
• A Walk On The Wild Side Book Club- Saturday, Feb. 4 11:15 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. Mystery, thriller, horror, oh my!! A book club that might make the hair on the back of your neck stand up and leave your heart pumping. If this sounds like your thing, join us at our newest adult book club. For adults only. Contact scraft@prlib.org for more information.
• Lapsit Storytime - Tuesday, Feb. 7, 10:30-11 a.m. Join Miss Beth for stories, songs, finger plays and movement. Ages Birth - 2 with a caregiver. Siblings welcome.
• Volunteens -Tuesday, Feb. 7 5-6 p.m. Volunteens is a monthly program at the library where teens unite to help out their community. These programs are grounded in creativity and action to support local establishments and the library itself. To become part of Volunteens, all you need to do is show up at the monthly program ready to be helpful.
• Pop-Up Library @ Winder Senior Center - Wednesday, Feb. 8, 10-11 a.m. Senior Center Pop-Up Library from 10:00-11:00 with a selection of large print materials available for check out.
The Winder Public Library is located at 189 Bellview St., Winder.
