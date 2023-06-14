The following are events coming up at local libraries around the county from June 15-30:
AUBURN
• Crime After Crime Book Club — Thursday, June 15, 6- 7 p.m. Monthly on the third Thursday. Whether you are casually interested in true crime or a completely obsessed murderhead, join the discussion on crime after crime.
• Movie Matinee — Friday, June 16, 4-5 p.m. Weekly on Friday
• Crafternoon — Saturday, June 17, 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. Monthly on the third Saturday. Once a month, drop in and make a free craft. All supplies provided. Ages 3 and up with a caregiver.
• Fiddlin’ Dan –Tuesday, June 20, 10:00 — 11:00 am
• Lapsit Storytime — Wednesday, June 21, 11 a.m. — 12 p.m. Weekly on Wednesday. Designed for ages birth to 2, this storytime introduces board books and sensory toys as well as rhymes and songs.
• CPR Certification Class — Saturday, June 24, 10:30 a.m. — 2 p.m. Instructor-led class through Lifesaving Hearts CPR. The cost is $77 to cover course materials. Participants will receive a two-year certification.
• Crochet/Knit Club — Monday, June 26, 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Weekly on Monday
• Musical Multiverse with Ms. Renee — Monday, June 26, 11 a.m. — 12 p.m. Weekly on Monday. Bring kiddos to jam out with Mrs. Renee.
• Teen Monday Fundays — Monday, June 26, 5 – 6 p.m. Weekly on Monday. From game nights to crafts, to Anime Club, to trivia, join every week for something fun just for teens. Ages 12-19 are welcome.
• Talewise Science — Tuesday, June 27, 10 — 11 a.m. — “Science Heroes: Saving Earth Together” — in this action-packed story, two unlikely heroes work together to save their town and the planet from a super-polluting mastermind.
• Between the Pages Book Club — Tuesday, June 27, 2 — 3 p.m. Monthly on the last ִTuesday. This book club is back by popular demand. Read any book by the author of the month or on topic and discuss.
• Pest Education — Thursday, June 29, 5:30 — 6:30 p.m. UGA Extension will teach attendees about common garden pests and remedies.
STATHAM
• Keith Karnok — Thursday, June 15, 10:30 — 11 a.m. Join for a fun time of magic and ventriloquism.
• Free bagged breakfast and lunch – Weekdays from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Barrow County School students can come in and grab breakfast and lunch the whole month of June courtesy of the Barrow County Schools Nutrition Department. Milk and juice are also available.
• TikTok Teens — Thursday, June 15, 2 — 3 p.m. Every two weeks on Thursday. Teens teach adults how to TikTok.
• Sidewalk Chalking — Friday, June 16, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m. Kids of all ages can join Ms. Anita on the sidewalk in front of the library for a morning of sidewalk chalking.
• Movie Matinee — Tuesday, June 20, 1 — 2:30 p.m. Every two weeks on Tuesday. Join for a movie matinee suitable for kids. Popcorn supplied, bring your own drink.
• Ready to Read PK Storytime — Wednesday, June 21, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m. Weekly on Wednesday. Join Ms. Ashley for a morning of songs, rhymes, stories and fun! For ages 2-5 with a caregiver.
WINDER
• Ready to Read Storytime — Thursday, June 15, 10:30 – 11 a.m. Weekly. Join Miss Beth for stories, songs, fingerplays and movement. Ages 3-5 with a caregiver. Siblings are welcome.
• Game Goblins — Thursday, June 15, 4 — 5 p.m. Monthly on the third Thursday. Game Goblins is a teen game club that meets once a month to play all sorts of board games, card games and adventure games. This special summer reading game night will include a group in-person version of the popular app “Among Us.” Teen summer activities are for ages 12-18, while supplies last.
• S.T.E.A.M. Team — Friday, June 16, 11:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. Monthly on the fourth Thursday. Join S.T.E.A.M. Team as it explores different aspects of science. For Students in Grades 3 — 6
• S.T.E.A.M. Team Jr. — Friday, June 16, 11:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. Monthly on the fourth Thursday. Kids grades 1-3. This program will meet once a month and explore aspects of science, technology, engineering, art and math designed for younger kids.
• Lapsit Storytime — Tuesday, June 20, 10:30 a.m. — 11 a.m. Weekly. Join Miss Beth for stories, songs, fingerplays and movement. Ages Birth — 2 with a caregiver. Siblings are welcome.
• Adults: Coffee Lovers Unite — Tuesday, June 20, 11:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. Join for coffee, conversation and friendship. Amelia Finch, founder and principal of Night Sky Coffee Roasters will talk about coffee beans and the roasting process. Everyone will be creating their own Amish Friendship bread starter to take home. Adults Only. While supplies last.
• Kindness Rock Painting — Wednesday, June 21, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. All ages are welcome with a caregiver. Participants will paint a rock to keep and one to share and spread kindness everywhere.
• Teen: Sweet Science — Thursday, June 22, 4- 5 p.m. Beat the heat and make your own ice cream sweet treat. Teen summer activities are for ages 12-18, while supplies last.
• Children’s Author: Felicia Lee — Saturday, June 24, 11 a.m. — 12 p.m. As part of the “Inspire” author series, presented by Dedra L. Walker, join award-winning children’s book author Felicia Lee for a fun, interactive reading of her first book, “I Can Be,” which focuses on various career choices. Children also enjoy her second book, “Audrey Lost Her Shoe,” which reminds children of the importance of putting things where they belong. Participants will have a chance to purchase signed copies. Visit www.authorfelicialee.com to learn more about Ms. Lee. Crafts while supplies last. All ages with a caregiver.
• I Got the Rhythm Story Stroll — Monday, June 26-29. Daily. Take a Story Stroll with the Winder Public Library. All ages with a caregiver.
• Maker Monday Kid’s Craft — Monday, June 26. Stop in any time on Maker Mondays for the craft of the week. Crafts are in-house and geared toward children under 12 (age appropriateness will vary).
• Friendship Juice with Wimberly’s Roots — Wednesday, June 28, 11 a.m. — 12 p.m. Join Miss Deanna from Wimberly’s Roots to talk about healthy eating and make some friendship juice. Ages 3 and up with a caregiver, while supplies last.
• Teen: Holidays in June? — Thursday, June 29, 4 — 5 p.m. Teens will have a blast playing this fun holiday cling wrap game where everyone unwraps one massive gift. Teen summer activities are for ages 12-18, while supplies last.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.