The following are library happenings coming up this month at public libraries around the county:
AUBURN
• Have You Met Libby? - Friday, Jan. 13 at 2-3 p.m.Have questions about using eBooks and eAudiobooks? Need help setting up your device? Join once a month for this new class to introduce you to the Libby app and help you get the most out of your digital library resources.
• Pajama Movie Night - Friday, Jan. 13, 7:15 - 9 p.m. Come enjoy a cozy classic movie, Matilda. Wear your PJs and bring a blanket to snuggle into.
• CLOSED - Jan. 16 for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
• Lapsit Storytime - Wednesday, Jan. 18, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Weekly on Wednesday. Designed for ages birth to 2, this storytime introduces our littlest patrons to board books and sensory toys as well as rhymes and songs.
• Crime After Crime Book Club - Thursday, Jan. 9, 6-7 p.m. Whether you are casually interested in true crime or a completely obsessed murderhead, join to discuss crime after crime.
• Crafternoon - Saturday, Jan. 21 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Once a month, drop in and make a free craft! All supplies provided. Ages 3 and up with caregiver.
Crochet/Knit Club - Monday, Jan. 23, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Weekly on Monday.
• Ready to Read Pre-K Storytime - Monday, Jan. 23, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Weekly on Monday. Ms. Annie uses stories, rhymes, and songs to entertain and teach early literacy concepts. Ages 2 and up with caregiver.
• Teen Monday Fundays - Monday, Jan. 23, 5-6 p.m. Weekly on Monday. From game nights to crafts to Anime Club to trivia, join every week for something fun just for teens. Ages 12-19 welcome.
• Lapsit Storytime - Wednesday, Jan. 25, 11 a.m. -12 p.m. Weekly on Wednesday. Designed for ages birth to 2, this storytime introduces little patrons to board books and sensory toys as well as rhymes and songs.
• Organizing with Madeline - Thursday, Jan. 26, 6-7 p.m. Start your new year off right by learning some new organization tips from Ms. Madeline.
• "How to Library" Class - Friday, Jan. 27, 2-3 p.m. Monthly on the fourth Friday. Learn how to get the most out of your library card, from how to search in PINES to using the app to exploring the digital resources.
• Leading With Lynn - Saturday, Jan. 28, 10 - 11 a.m. Barrow County Board of Education representative Lynn Stevens wants your input. Stop by the library for an informal chat to share your thoughts, concerns or ideas with this elected official.
• Puzzle Geocaching Event - Saturday, Jan. 28, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Have you ever struggled to solve a Geocaching Puzzle? Not sure where to start? Never solved a geocaching puzzle? Join the Georgia Geocaching Puzzling Society to learn the basics of geocaching puzzle solving. This interactive class will cover many basic solving techniques. Bring a laptop or notepad. Do not bring younger children. Pre-registration requested. Check back on prlib.org for QR code.
• Between the Pages Book Club - Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2- 3 p.m. Monthly on the last ִTuesday. This book club is back by popular demand. Read any book by the author of the month or on topic and discuss.
STATHAM
• Tech on Thursdays, Thursday, Jan. 12, 4-6 p.m.
• Crafty Kids, Saturday, Jan. 14 at 10:30-11:30 a.m.
• CLOSED Jan. 16 for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
• Ready to Read Pre-K Storytime, Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 10:30-11:30 a.m.
• Homeschool Hangout, Friday, Jan. 20 at 1-3 p.m.
• Science on Saturday, Saturday, Jan.21 10:30-11:30 a.m.
• Toddler Time, Monday, Jan. 23 at 10:30-11 a.m.
• Ready to Read PreK Storytime, Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 10:30-11:30 a.m.
• Tech on Thursday, Thursday, Jen. 26 at 4-6 p.m.
• Little Kids Clothing Swap, Saturday, Jan. 28 10:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. A clothing swap for kids clothing and diapers sizes newborn through 4T. This is for new mother's to be and also current mother's. Bring any items you would like to swap to the library during the month of January before the swap.
• Toddler Time, Monday, Jan. 30 at 10:30-11 a.m.
WINDER
The Winder Public Library is currently closed due to water damage. Curbside service will be offered weekdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit https://www.prlib.org/winder for updates.
