The following are happenings coming up in May at Auburn, Statham and Winder Public Libraries:
AUBURN
- Reading on the Railroad - Saturday, May 13, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Join conductors Annie and Bel to celebrate National Train Day and all things railroad with crafts, storytimes, caboose tours and train demos from friends at Trainmaster Models.
- Crochet/Knit Club - Monday, May 15 and May 22, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Weekly on Monday
- Crime After Crime Book Club - Thursday, May 18, 6 - 7 p.m. Monthly on the third Thursday
- Whether casually interested in true crime or a completely obsessed murder-head, join the group to discuss crime after crime.
- Crafternoon - Saturday, May 20, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Monthly on the third Saturday. Once a month, drop in and make a free craft. All supplies provided. Ages 3 and up with a caregiver.
- Teen Monday Fundays - Monday, May 22, 5 - 6 p.m. Weekly on Monday. Something special for teens every Monday night starting at 5 p.m., including game nights, crafts, Anime Club, trivia and more. Ages 12-19 are welcome.
- Summer Reading Kickoff Party - Wednesday, May 24. Kick off summer reading with a bubble party. The theme is "All Together Now" and will include a multiverse of summer fun.
- CPR Certification Class - Saturday, May 27, 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. Instructor-led class through Lifesaving Hearts CPR. The cost is $77 to cover course materials. Participants will receive a two-year certification.
- Ken Scott Magic Show - Tuesday, May 30, 10 - 11 a.m. Auburn Library favorite and top-caliber magician Ken Scott joins to kick off summer.
- Between the Pages Book Club - Tuesday, May 30, 2 - 3 p.m. Monthly on the last ִTuesday. Back by popular demand, read any book by the author of the month or on topic and discuss.
- Lapsit Storytime - Wednesday, May 31, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Weekly on Wednesday. Designed for ages birth to 2, this storytime introduces board books, sensory toys, rhymes and songs to Auburn's littlest patrons.
- Lego Club - Saturday, June 3, 1- 2 p.m. Monthly on the first Saturday. Make creations that will be displayed in the library. Legos provided. Ages 4 and up with a caregiver.
STATHAM
- Moms Me Time 0 Thursday, May 11, 4 - 6 p.m. Moms and adult women can join for an evening of pampering, mocktails, face masks, painting nails and relaxing.
- Club Crafty - Saturday, May 13, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. Join Miss Ashley for a morning of crafting fun.
- Summer Reading Sign-ups begin - Monday, May 22. Sign up for the summer reading program. Kids will be earning reading-themed bracelets. The Beanstack will be open as well for kids wishing to track reading on the app.
- SNAP benefit assistance for Seniors - Thursday, May 25, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- Teen Pizza Party - Tuesday, May 30, 4 - 5 p.m. Come hang out and eat pizza with Miss Anita and Miss Ashley to share summer plans.
- Ready to Read Pre-K Storytime - Wednesday, May 31, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. Weekly on Wednesday. Join Ms. Ashley for a morning of songs, rhymes, stories and fun. For ages 2-5 with a caregiver.
WINDER
- "Inspire" Author Event with Joseph B. Washington - Wednesday, May 10, 5- 6 p.m. Monthly on the second Thursday. The first of Winder's "Inspire Author Series" Author Joseph B. Washington will share from his book, "Let Average Go: 7 Keys to Turn Your Average Into Awesome." A meet and greet with the author begins at 5 p.m. and the author's discussion begins at 5:30 p.m.
- Ready to Read Storytime - Thursday, May 11, 10:30 - 11 a.m. Weekly.
- Join Miss Beth for stories, songs, fingerplays and movement. Ages 3-5 with a caregiver. Siblings are welcome.
- Friends Book Sale - Friday, May 12 - 13. Daily. Support your library and get some great books, The Winder Public Library Friends is a 501c3 organization with the sole purpose of advocating for and supporting the Winder Public Library. Cash, credit or check.
- Monday Maker's Kid's Craft Day - Monday, May 15. Monthly on the third Monday.
- Stop in any time on Maker Mondays for the craft of the week, Crafts are in-house and geared toward children under 12 (age appropriateness will vary). Check the library's calendar of events at https://www.prlib.org/winder-library-calendar for detailed descriptions.
- Lapsit Storytime - Tuesday, May 16, 10:30 - 11 a.m. Weekly. Join Miss Beth for stories, songs, fingerplays and movement. Ages Birth - 2 with a caregiver. Siblings are welcome.
- Pop-Up Library at the Winder Senior Center - Wednesday, May 17, 10 - 11 a.m. Monthly on the second Wednesday. Includes a selection of large print materials available for checkout.
- Ready to Read Storytime - Thursday, May 18, 10:30 - 11 a.m. Weekly. Join Miss Beth for stories, songs, fingerplays and movement. Ages 3-5 with a caregiver. Siblings are welcome.
- Teen Hangout: Flower Pot Painting - Thursday, May 18, 4- 5 p.m. Monthly on the third Thursday. Ages 12-18. While supplies last.
- Clay Herb Markers (Adult Craft) - Thursday, May 18, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. Come into the library to make some simple yet beautiful plant markers. Adults Only.While supplies last.
- Eric Carle Day - Wednesday, May 24, 3- 4 p.m. Stories, crafts, food and games for kids 2-11. While supplies last.
- Teen Squeegee Painting- Thursday, May 25, 4 - 5 p.m. Summer reading activities for teens. Squeegee painting is a unique art style that anyone can do. It's an abstract art experience that is easy and fun to create. Teen summer activities are for ages 12-18. While supplies last.
- LEGO Club - Saturday, May 27, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Monthly on the fourth Saturday. Tons of LEGOs and DUPLOs. Bring a friend and have some fun, All ages. For kids under 12, a caregiver must stay with the child.
- Summer Reading Kick-Off - Wednesday, May 31, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. The Amazing Ziggy will be at the library for its "All Together Now" Summer Reading Kick-Off. Join for face painting, balloon art and a craft, and pick up a Summer Reading Bingo card and first brag tag. All Ages. While supplies last and time permits.
