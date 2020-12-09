Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Adult Literacy Barrow’s 28th annual Literacy Ball will be a “no-show” event without the traditional dance in January, but the organization is still accepting donations and offering individuals and organizations the chance to be recognized as sponsors.
For recognition as a “Literacy Sponsor,” donations/gifts must be received by Jan. 31, organizers said. All donations are 100-percent tax deductible. To write off a donation for 2020 tax purposes, donations would need to be received by Dec. 31.
The annual Literacy Ball is the primary fundraiser for Adult Literacy Barrow (ALB), and contributions and sponsorships go toward supporting adult educational programs and activities throughout the year — including GED test scholarships, transportation and daycare, beginning new classes, hiring staff and purchasing equipment.
ALB also provides free high school equivalency, English as a Second Language and citizenship classes across the county. The nonprofit has supported more than 14,000 students since 1993, according to a news release.
Sponsorship levels are available at Bronze ($250), Silver ($500), Gold ($750), Platinum ($1,000) and Diamond ($1,500).
Tickets for a raffle are also available separately at $100 each, and those who purchase tickets will be entered for a chance to win a seven-night stay at OceanJoyed, a newly-renovated beach house on Fripp Island in the South Carolina Lowcountry. The deadline to enter is Dec. 31, and the drawing will be Feb. 1 and will be livestreamed on the Adult Literacy Barrow Facebook page.
Payments for sponsorships, donations and raffle tickets should be mailed to Adult Literacy Barrow, 163 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Winder, GA 30680. Receipts will be mailed for tax records.
For more information, contact ALB executive director Sally Brown at 770-531-3369 or Gala Committee chair Lynn Hammond at 770-307-8450.
