After more than three hours of discussion Thursday, June 17, and very little consensus among the Winder City Council about a proposed city budget for fiscal year 2022, councilman Sonny Morris asked the question: “Are we at an impasse?”
At least for the night, that seemed to be the case.
A large contingent of close to 50 residents showed up to Thursday’s meeting in opposition to a potential increase in the city’s millage rate from 4 to 14.7 mills, pitched as a way of funding priorities identified by council members and city administration, but also eliminating the city’s continued reliance on utility fund transfers to balance its General Fund. After few comments during a June 10 budget presentation of the scenario, most council members on Thursday said they were opposed to a full-on millage rate hike of more than 10 mills — which has been projected to increase property taxes on a $250,000 home by nearly $1,100 annually — at once.
But other than approving a budget with measures that will increase pay for and are at aimed at recruiting and retaining more police officers and firefighters, there was not much more clear direction given on the budget — what should and shouldn’t be included, what the millage rate should be set at, and how much money the city should plan on transferring from its utility funds and what the impact of that decision would mean for water rates.
Without enough time remaining to properly and legally advertise and approve an FY22 budget by the end of the current fiscal year June 30, the council has called a meeting for 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, at the Winder Community Center to approve a spending resolution at FY21 rates to allow the city to continue operations in July.
The council will then resume discussions on approving an FY22 budget over the next month.
A continuing resolution will buy the council more time but “can’t go on for long,” Mayor David Maynard said. “We need to get this wrapped up.”
The council has been presented with the outlines of a budget that would increase General Fund spending by 16 percent with heavier investments in road and public works projects and economic development fueling that.
Without any adjustments, city administrator Mandi Cody said, the city would face a projected $5.77 million deficit in its General Fund in order to pay for all of the priorities council members have identified in discussions over the last few months. Cody has suggested moving some of the costs to increases in user fees and exploring what can be covered with SPLOST proceeds the city has on hand. But she and Maynard noted that the city transferred over $5 million (an equivalent of 10 mills) from the utility funds to balance out the General Fund for FY21. And while city officials have said that could be done again to avoid a large millage-rate increase, they have warned that approach is not sustainable as the utility departments continue to be faced with heavier service demands and project needs.
“We’ve identified several multi-million-dollar projects to replace failing stormwater infrastructure,” Maynard told the group of residents, adding that the city has also increased funding for maintenance and repairs on roads but not at a rate to keep up with needed work. “We desperately need to increase the funding for our roads. If we don’t, it’s just going to cost more (in the long run). The same is true for stormwater.
“We understand your concerns. We pay the same taxes you do. …Somebody’s not going to be happy, no matter what we do.”
Some residents who spoke during the public-comment portion of Thursday’s meeting at the city’s utilities complex, criticized the city’s spending practices, with one calling it “out of control,” and railed against the potential millage-rate hike.
Resident Amber Eskew asked why the city has been allowed to continue the practice of utility fund transfers — which Maynard, a former councilman in his third term as mayor, said has spanned several decades — for so long and has not at least proposed a planned incremental millage increase.
“It’s time to explain how we got here,” Eskew said.
Morris, currently the longest-serving councilman, who came on board in 1993, said discussions have been held over the years about increasing the millage rate to eliminate the dependency on the utility funds, but, whether for political reasons or otherwise, it has never been acted on.
But regardless, Cody has said that the city is currently operating on the equivalent of 14.54 mills while only charging residents 4 mills. And without making some kind of adjustments, she said, it won’t be able to offer any additional services beyond current levels.
“I understand this complex problem that we’re faced with,” councilwoman Holly Sheats said, “but we also have a number of constituents who are not willing to bear that burden all at one time.”
Sheats was joined by councilmen Travis Singley and Jimmy Terrell on Thursday in advocating for an incremental millage increase.
But what should be cut from the budget, if anything?
Singley said the city should focus its increased expenses “on the basics,” pointing to public safety, roads, utilities and garbage service while reexamining other areas for FY22.
“There’s certain things that, if you neglect them as a city, you become a third-world country,” Singley said.
Sheats criticized the city’s spending on private firm CPL for planning services so far in the absence of a city planning director and with a department that has seen two-thirds of its employees depart in the last year. CPL was retained by the city’s administration and is proposed to continue those services in FY22 as the city searches for a new person to replace former planning director Barry Edgar. But the council has yet to approve a contract with the firm, and Sheats and former planning department employee Yvonne Greenway pointed out Thursday that the spending level has already run afoul of the city’s purchasing policy.
Sheats also expressed frustration that the city hired a firm to conduct a search for the new planning director and no hire has been made to date. Cody has said there were no “qualified” applicants for the position, but the job posting was also not listed on the city’s website as of Friday afternoon, June 18. Neither were the city’s finance director and information technology (IT) director positions, which have also been vacant for several months.
“We’ve got to get serious about filling some positions,” Terrell said. “We’ve got a city administrator who is wearing too many hats.”
Sheats said the rate of spending on CPL is “not sustainable,” noting that over $50,000 was spent in one month alone and that workers with that firm are paid at rates north of $100 per hour.
“We have to hire staff. We have to fix this problem,” she said.
No other apparent areas of reduction were singled out by the council, with members agreeing that public safety, roads, other infrastructure projects and at least some level of the proposed increase in economic development support should be funded.
And when pressed by Maynard on what millage rate number they might be comfortable with, there was also little agreement.
Continuing the utility fund transfers “is just not healthy at all,” councilman Chris Akins said, adding that he would support an incremental millage increase but that he doesn’t want to “give up on” the projects council members have advocated for.
“It’s all got a price tag, but these price tags allow us to go to the next level as a city,” Akins said. “We’ve got to find a median ground (on the funding and millage rates). It’s a tough decision, but we’ve got to work through this.”
But more specific information on costs is needed for a better-informed decision on the budget, Sheats said.
“I need numbers,” she said. “I can’t work without numbers.”
