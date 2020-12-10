Walton County native Kevin Little chose not to seek re-election to a sixth four-year term as chairman of the county’s board of commissioners this year, but he also wasn’t ready to retire from a career in local government. So in October, he put out his resume to surrounding counties, including Barrow, and let it be known that he was interested in a managerial or departmental position if an opening should arise.
Such an opportunity emerged just to the east recently when Barrow County manager Mike Renshaw accepted a similar position out west, and Little was offered the interim county manager position and accepted. The board of commissioners approved the hiring of Little, effective Jan. 1, following a closed session at its Tuesday, Dec. 8 meeting and also accepted the resignation of Renshaw after more than 4 ½ years with the county.
Renshaw’s last day of work with the county will be Jan. 12, and he will then take over as general manager of the Highlands Ranch Metropolitan District in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, an unincorporated community of a little more than 100,000 people just south of Denver. The board of directors there approved the hiring of Renshaw at a Dec. 3 meeting.
As BOC chairman in Walton County over the last 20 years, Little has essentially been in a dual role as elected official and top administrator and has held various leadership titles around Georgia and the northeast region of the state, including being a past president of the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia and chairman of the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission. He is a 1984 graduate of Monroe Area High School and holds a bachelor degree in public administration and political science from Georgia College and State University. Prior to his time as chairman, he began his professional career as an engineer technician for the Georgia Department of Transportation and was then director of traffic operations and assistant road superintendent for Walton County.
“I thought that being a county manager might be sort of the next step for me, and when this opportunity came about in Barrow County, that felt like a good step to take,” Little told the Barrow News-Journal Thursday, Dec. 10. “I’m a lifelong Walton Countian going a couple generations back, and I thought something might arise nearby at some point. Barrow and Walton are similar in their growth patterns and in a lot of other aspects. I’m just really appreciative of the board of commissioners for reaching out and giving me the opportunity. I’m going to be doing a lot of studying from home this month and am looking forward to getting rolling right after the first of the year.”
Barrow County's agreement with Little is an open-ended, "at-will" one with no time frame of service, though he will be obligated to submit a 30-day notice to the BOC to leave the position unless the parties agree otherwise. Little will be paid an annual salary rate of $115,000 and will also receive a $3,100 signing bonus, according to the agreement.
"We are very fortunate that Kevin Little is available and willing to serve in the role of interim county manager for Barrow County," BOC chairman Pat Graham said. "He is extremely qualified, and very well-respected within the region and state. We look forward to a smooth transition."
Graham said the commissioners will be working with county human resources director Elizabeth Bailey on the process of advertising the position and timeline for selecting a replacement for Renshaw.
"I expect (that process) may begin during the first quarter of 2021," Graham said.
Little will have the opportunity to apply to be the full-time county manager and said he “would definitely be interested in” doing so. He said he expects managing the continual population growth and increased service demands on Barrow County will be his biggest tasks entering his new position.
“I’m going to be analyzing the growth patterns and checking on our land-use plan. We expect the growth to keep coming, so we want to make sure we continue to plan wisely for that,” Little said. “And then hopefully we’re in a position to upgrade our infrastructure to accommodate that if it’s not already there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.