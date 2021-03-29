Barrow County interim manager Kevin Little has had the “interim” tag removed from his title and will now formally be at the helm.
The county board of commissioners approved the hiring of Little as full-time county manager following a closed session during a called meeting Friday, March 26.
“I am truly excited and humbled to be named Barrow County manager,” Little said in a statement. “I look forward to working with the Barrow County Board of Commissioners, along with the (county) employees, to continue the successes that are taking place here.”
Little had been serving as interim county manager since January, when he took over for former county manager Mike Renshaw, who was hired to a similar local-government management position in a suburb of Denver, Colorado. Little, a native of Walton County, previously served 20 years as chairman of the Walton County Board of Commissioners, an elected position that is also the county’s top administrative post. He chose not to seek a sixth term last year.
The county advertised the position, though Little was the only applicant for it, human resources director Elizabeth Bailey said Monday, March 29. She added that Little's contract and salary details were being finalized and that the contract effective date is Thursday, April 1. In his interim role, Little has been paid an annual salary rate of $115,000 and also received a $3,100 signing bonus.
Little has 30 years of government experience, including three years as an engineer technician for the Georgia Department of Transportation and a stint as director of traffic operations and assistant road superintendent for Walton County prior to his time as commission chairman. He holds a bachelor’s degree in public administration and political science from Georgia College. He and his wife, Wendy, have four adult children.
“We look forward to working with Kevin Little,” Barrow County BOC chairman Pat Graham said in a statement. “He is extremely knowledgeable in all aspects of county government. He is a great addition to our team.”
