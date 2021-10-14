The local Amvets Riders Chapter 12 will host its second annual fundraiser cookout Saturday, Oct. 16, starting at 10:30 a.m. at the VFW Post 1187 headquarters, 59 Lee St., Winder, next to the Army National Guard building.
Plates with smoked brisket and pulled pork sandwiches, chips, drinks and dessert will be available for purchase for $8. Proceeds and donations will go toward supporting local veterans' organizations.
