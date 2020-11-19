The Boys & Girls Club of Winder-Barrow County is asking community members for their help in raising $2,500 on Tuesday, Dec. 1, to help with club programming as part of “Giving Tuesday,” a global movement aimed at encouraging people to give back to their communities the Tuesday after Thanksgiving every year.
“In these uncertain times, youth need stable and safe environments, positive role models, and enriching programming and activities now more than ever, especially during after school hours,” club leaders said in a news release. “The Boys & Girls Club of Winder-Barrow County provides that safe space, employs exceptional staff to work with club members and offers dynamic programming that helps our youth achieve academic success and develop good character.”
It costs the club just over $2,000 to provide programming for one child per year, while parents and guardians pay an annual fee of just $50 per child, and no child is turned away for an inability to pay, leaders noted.
“It’s like a second home to me,” club member Dayneris Gonzalez Gomez said. “When I go to the Boys & Girls Club, I always leave with a smile.”
To support the club, go to www.winderbarrowbgc.com and click “Donate” in the top menu. “Complete the donation form and know that your gift helps provide a safe and caring place — a second home — for local youth,” leaders said.
“Parents can have peace of mind knowing their kids are safe and well supervised and engaging in a constructive learning environment while they continue to work," said Derek Hutchens, the club’s director.
See the club’s website for more information on its activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.