Community leaders and local law enforcement officials will participate in a town hall meeting on race relations Thursday evening, June 7.
White Oak Spring Missionary Baptist Church in Winder will host the event beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday. The panelists will include Barrow County sheriff Jud Smith, Winder police chief Jim Fullington, Winder city councilwoman Kobi Kilgore, White Oak Spring interim pastor Dervin T. Caspers, and community leaders C. Barnard Sims and Antwan Harris.
While the meeting will be closed to in-person attendance from the public, it will be streamed live on the church's Facebook and YouTube pages and people will be allowed to submit questions to the moderator and through Zoom. The Zoom meeting ID is 836 5266 3917.
For more information, call 770-867-6531 or go to www.wosmbc.com.
The town hall comes in the aftermath of the death of a Minneapolis, Minn. man, George Floyd, in police custody on May 25. The four officers involved in the incident have since been fired and charged in Floyd's death. Nationwide protests have ensued and there have been widespread renewed calls for police reforms across the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.